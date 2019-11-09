Man shot and crime scene unknown, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded about 1:57 a.m. today to an aggravated assault at 877 Jefferson Ave.
The adult male victim suffered from an apparent gunshot wound, and he claimed he was shot near Park Ave. and Airways Blvd.
No crime scene was located and the actual crime scene location is unknown.
The victim is listed in critical condition.
If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
