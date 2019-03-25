Man shot and killed at Memphis apartment complex

One man was shot and killed during a shooting in Whitehaven.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 1900 block of East Raines around 9 p.m. on March 24.
The name of the apartment complex is the Graceland Farms Apartment.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim dead.
Police said the suspect ran away from the scene on foot.
