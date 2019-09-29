  • Man shot and killed at Memphis apartment complex, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been shot and killed Saturday night at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Keystone Landing apartments on Ridgestone Dr. A man was pronounced deceased on scene. 

    MPD told FOX13 no suspect info is available at this time. 

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories