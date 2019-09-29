Man shot and killed at Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been shot and killed Saturday night at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Keystone Landing apartments on Ridgestone Dr. A man was pronounced deceased on scene.
MPD is investigating a shooting off ridgestone drive. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/DaluskZyT8— Jacque Masse (@massereports) September 29, 2019
MPD told FOX13 no suspect info is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4266 Ridgestone. One male shooting victim was located. He has been pronounced deceased.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 29, 2019
No suspect info was given.
This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}