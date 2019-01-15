Man shot and killed at Memphis apartment complex

Watch Good Morning Memphis for a LIVE on the shooting.
----
Police are investigating a shooting near a Memphis apartment complex.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Authorities searching for man accused of shooting brother to death inside DeSoto County home
- Woman tried to run over Memphis police officers conducting traffic stop, MPD says
- Link uncovered between unsolved Memphis homicide and threat to local officers
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 learned officers were called to the 1800 block of Baroness Drive, which is near the New Horizon Apartments early on Tuesday morning.
When we arrived on the scene, our crew saw a body in the middle of the road.
Police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
FOX13 reached out to police to learn more information about the shooting.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}