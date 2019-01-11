  • Man shot and killed at Memphis motel

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Parkway Village. 

    According to police, detectives were called to the 3800 block of American Way at the Fairview Inn and Suites.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds. 

    Police have not released any information about possible suspects. 

