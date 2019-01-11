Man shot and killed at Memphis motel

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Parkway Village.
According to police, detectives were called to the 3800 block of American Way at the Fairview Inn and Suites.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 killed, at least 1 injured after major car crash on I-55
- Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Memphis neighborhood
- Memphis corner store closed, declared public nuisance by police
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police have not released any information about possible suspects.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}