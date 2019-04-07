Man shot and killed at motel on Lamar, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot a Memphis motel Saturday night, according to police.
The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Deluxe Inn on Lamar.
Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
At approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 3456 Lamar, Deluxe Inn. One male was pronounced deceased on the scene. There is no suspect information available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 7, 2019
MPD said around the same time, another gunshot victim showed up at a nearby fire station.
That man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said the two shootings may be connected, but that has not been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.
@ approx. 8:45pm, a male arrived @ 2960 Lamar, MFD station, with a gunshot wound. The victim was xported in critical condition to ROH. This shooting may be connected to another shooting that took place on Lamar Ave.; however, this has not been confirmed.https://t.co/04yIVIToew— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 7, 2019
