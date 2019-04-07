  • Man shot and killed at motel on Lamar, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man died after being shot a Memphis motel Saturday night, according to police.

    The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Deluxe Inn on Lamar.

    Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

    MPD said around the same time, another gunshot victim showed up at a nearby fire station.

    That man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police said the two shootings may be connected, but that has not been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.

