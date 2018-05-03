Man shot and killed at Opry Mills Mall in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed at Opry Mills Mall Thursday afternoon, according to Metro Nashville police.
BREAKING: Dispute at Opry Mills Mall results in gunfire. One person shot. Suspected shooter in custody. No additional imminent threat known. Mall being swept by MNPD officers as a precaution.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018
The shooting was the result of a dispute between two men inside the Opry Mills Mall. The victim was flown to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Shooting at Opry Mills appears to have been the result of an ongoing dispute between 2 males. 1 of them was critically wounded. The suspected gunman left the mall building and immediately surrendered.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018
This story will be updated, check back for updates.
