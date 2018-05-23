Man shot and killed at Whitehaven townhouse complex

A man is dead after being shot in Whitehaven.
Police were called to the 3500 block of N. Birch Bend shortly after 9 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No suspects are in custody.
If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
