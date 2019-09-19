MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two deputies are recovering and one person is dead following a deputy-involved shooting.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to FOX13 the man who was shot and killed was Willie Hudson.
Officials said two members of the fugitive apprehension team were also injured during the incident.
One officer was shot four times, once in the vest and another in the leg. The second officer was injured after a dog bite.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said one deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition, another in non-critical condition.
According to SCSO, both deputies have now been released from the hospital.
Investigators were on the scene in the 1200 block of Haven Circle in South Memphis for hours.
The TBI is also investigating the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris released a statement concerning the incident:
"I am saddened to hear two of our Sheriff's Deputies have been injured in the line of duty. I commend these deputies for putting their lives on the line every day for the citizens of Shelby County. I ask you to join me in praying for their recovery. I also ask you to please thank any law enforcement officer you see for taking great risk in service to the community."
