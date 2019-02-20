0 Man killed during Mississippi road rage shooting identified by coroner

HORN LAKE, Miss. - An apparent road rage incident ended in a stabbing and deadly shooting outside a store in Mississippi.

According to Horn Lake police, two men were involved in an apparent road rage incident near Hurt Road and Goodman Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they then drove west on Goodman and pulled into the Walgreens parking lot.

The victim got out of the car and walked up to the Rebox outside the business.

The other man confronted him about the road rage incident, pulled out a knife and stabbed him near the neck, according to investigators.

At that point, police said the man who had been stabbed pulled out a gun and shot the alleged stabber. That man was struck at least once in the chest.

According to Memphis police, the man who was stabbed in the incident was an off-duty MPD officer.

Police said the off-duty officer was a “victim in this incident,” so they are not releasing the officer’s identity.

Horn lake PD said the off-duty MPD Officer was not using his service weapon during the shooting.

They have surveillance video from Walgreens and are pulling video from other businesses.

Police said that man, who the DeSoto County Coroner confirmed as Athens Christopher Trey Mahrt, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but has been released.

Horn Lake police continue to investigate the incident and have surveillance video from Walgreens.

