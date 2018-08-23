  • Man shot and killed during robbery in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    A man died after being shot during an armed robbery in a Memphis neighborhood.

    Police were called to an armed robbery around 10:15 a.m. When they got to the 2900 block of Armistead, officers found a man who had been shot.

    The victim was transported to Regional One in extremely critical condition, but he did not survive. 

    Police have not released details about a possible suspect.

