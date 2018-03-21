Man shot and killed, ending Memphis' 18-day streak of no homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a deadly shooting in the Buntyn neighborhood.
RELATED: Memphis goes 18 days with no homicides
It happened Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Spottswood Avenue.
A 25-year-old man was shot and killed, and four men were seen fleeing the scene in a gold Nissan Altima. Witnesses saw several people jump out of the car and shoot the victim multiple times.
The victim who was walking took off running and collapsed on a Spottswood porch. Police believe it was a targeted murder.
Witnesses on the scene told FOX13, "It's the second shooting I've seen, but it's never happened at me in my house."
If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Trending stories:
- Police identify man, woman killed in North Memphis crash
- Two teens shot, one killed in West Memphis
- Elderly woman drives onto I-240 with mobility scooter, frightening drivers
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}