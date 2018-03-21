  • Man shot and killed, ending Memphis' 18-day streak of no homicides

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a deadly shooting in the Buntyn neighborhood. 

    It happened Tuesday around 8:20 p.m. in the 3200 block of Spottswood Avenue. 

    A 25-year-old man was shot and killed, and four men were seen fleeing the scene in a gold Nissan Altima. Witnesses saw several people jump out of the car and shoot the victim multiple times.

    The victim who was walking took off running and collapsed on a Spottswood porch. Police believe it was a targeted murder.

    Witnesses on the scene told FOX13, "It's the second shooting I've seen, but it's never happened at me in my house."

    If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

