  • Man shot and killed in East Memphis, suspect on the run

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been shot and killed in East Memphis, according to MPD. 

    The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Kaye Rd & S White Station Rd. Police told FOX13, one man was located and pronounced DOA on the scene. 

    According to MPD, the suspect possibly drove away in a 2-door Nissan Altima, white, and was last seen southbound on White Station Rd. 

    If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

