Man shot and killed in East Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man has been shot and killed in East Memphis, according to MPD.
Police on the scene investigating a homicide in East Memphis. Police found the body of a man in the middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/naTLoJWq08— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) September 24, 2018
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Kaye Rd & S White Station Rd. Police told FOX13, one man was located and pronounced DOA on the scene.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 person killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Collierville factory
- Seven charter schools in Shelby Co. closing due to low performance
- NAACP Memphis issues statement about MPD officer shooting Martavious Banks
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to MPD, the suspect possibly drove away in a 2-door Nissan Altima, white, and was last seen southbound on White Station Rd.
Officers responded to a shooting at 5162 Kaye Avenue. One male has been pronounced deceased. The suspect was possibly occupying a white 2-dr Nissan Altima, last seen southbound on White Station.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 24, 2018
If you have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}