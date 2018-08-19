  • Man shot and killed in Frayser neighborhood

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was gunned down Sunday afternoon in a Frayser neighborhood. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of Madewell around 3:14 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot. 

    MPD confirms to FOX13, the man was shot and killed. He died on the scene from this shooting. 

    Sources told FOX13, the man was shot in the head. 

    No suspect info was given at this time, and this is an ongoing homicide investigation, according to MPD. 

    If you have any information concerning this latest homicide in the City of Memphis, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

