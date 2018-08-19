Man shot and killed in Frayser neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was gunned down Sunday afternoon in a Frayser neighborhood.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 3400 block of Madewell around 3:14 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed a man had been shot.
Police 🚔 on the scene where someone shot a man in a Frayser neighborhood. Detectives just pulling up. pic.twitter.com/BrE93xhIbj— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 19, 2018
MPD confirms to FOX13, the man was shot and killed. He died on the scene from this shooting.
Sources told FOX13, the man was shot in the head.
No suspect info was given at this time, and this is an ongoing homicide investigation, according to MPD.
At 3:14 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 3482 Madewell. An unresponsive adult male was located suffering from a gsw. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 19, 2018
No suspect info was given. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
If you have any information concerning this latest homicide in the City of Memphis, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Memphis Police 🚔 now investigating a homicide in the 3400 block of Madewell in Frayser. Detectives are expanding the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/AalBBsTRmd— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) August 19, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}