Man shot and killed in front of his children in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A North Memphis man was shot and killed in front of his children Tuesday morning.
Witnesses on the scene told FOX13 he was killed in front of his children.
At 4:06 a.m. officers received a man down call at 1594 Oakwood. Officers arrived and located an adult male victim inside of the residence suffering from a gsw.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 28, 2018
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
FOX13 told police the victim was found inside a home on Oakwood. He was shot and killed.
Neighbors on the scene said, "I never thought this would happen down the street from me."
Lerena Holden said the victim had been a neighborhood staple for years and would give you the shirt off his back.
Holden said, "I can't imagine somebody doing something to my neighbor like that, it's really hurtful."
Neighbors described the man killed as a good father and neighbor who was taken in a senseless crime.
MPD has not yet released the victim's identity.
FOX13 is working to learn who investigators are looking for and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
