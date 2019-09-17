  • Man shot and killed in Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting. 

    According to police, they responded to a man-down call on the 3800 block of Maid Marian around 6:15 this morning. 

    One man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene. 

    Police said there is no suspect information available. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

