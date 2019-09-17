Man shot and killed in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a deadly shooting.
According to police, they responded to a man-down call on the 3800 block of Maid Marian around 6:15 this morning.
One man was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.
Police said there is no suspect information available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
