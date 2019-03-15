  • Man shot and killed in Mississippi neighborhood, man and woman in custody

    COURTLAND, Miss. - A man was killed during a shooting in a Mississippi neighborhood Friday morning.

    The shooting happened on at 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Woodruff Street in Courtland, Miss.

    The victim was identified as Travis Sanford, 33, or Panola County, according to the coroner.

    Sanford was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

    There were two children inside the home when the shooting took place. 

    FOX13 has learned a man and woman are currently in custody. 

    We have a crew on the scene working to learn the identities of the suspects -- along with what led to the shooting. Check back for updates.

