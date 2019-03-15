Man shot and killed in Mississippi neighborhood, man and woman in custody

COURTLAND, Miss. - A man was killed during a shooting in a Mississippi neighborhood Friday morning.
The shooting happened on at 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Woodruff Street in Courtland, Miss.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- No charges filed against West Memphis police officers who shot, killed 2 people following chase
- New Zealand shootings: Multiple people feared dead after attacks at mosques
- Local OB-GYN indicted, accused of sexually assaulting patients
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim was identified as Travis Sanford, 33, or Panola County, according to the coroner.
Sanford was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
There were two children inside the home when the shooting took place.
FOX13 has learned a man and woman are currently in custody.
We have a crew on the scene working to learn the identities of the suspects -- along with what led to the shooting. Check back for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}