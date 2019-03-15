Man shot and killed in Mississippi neighborhood while children were inside home

COURTLAND, Miss. - A man was killed during a shooting in a Mississippi neighborhood Friday morning.
The shooting happened on at 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Woodruff Street in Courtland, Miss.
The victim was identified as Travis Sanford, 33, or Panola County, according to the coroner. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.
FOX13's Tom Dees is in the neighborhood where neighbors are stunned. On FOX13 News at 5, they describe the horrifying shooting on their normally quiet street.
There were two children inside the home when the shooting took place.
FOX13 has learned a man and woman are currently in custody. The male suspect is the alleged gunman, according to investigators.
FOX13's Tom Dees has confirmed Travis Sanford was a former boyfriend of Jessica Chambers, a 19-year-old who was burned alive on a back road in Panola County in 2014. Quinton Tellis is charged with her murder and the case has gone to trial twice, but each time a mistrial was declared because the jury couldn't reach a unanimous decision.
RELATED: Mistrial declared in Jessica Chambers murder retrial
Jessica's mother told FOX13's Tom Dees Sanford was the teen's boyfriend at the time of her murder. District Attorney John Champion said Sanford was in jail at the time of the teen's murder on unrelated charges.
We have a crew on the scene working to learn the identities of the suspects involved in Travis Sanford's killing -- along with what led to the shooting. Check back for updates.
