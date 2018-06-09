  • Man shot and killed in Mitchell Heights

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in the Mitchell Heights area of Memphis.

    Memphis police told FOX13, they were called to the Grizzly Mart on National and Macon, around 11:40 Friday night where a man had been shot several times. 

    A gas station worker, who didn’t want to go on camera said the victim was a friendly guy who lived in the area and stopped in often. 

    Investigators said Saturday, he and another man got into a fight in the parking lot and that led to shots being exchanged, then the shooter took off in a black truck.

    Neighbor Carlos Walker said, “it’s pretty scary you know, it’s shocking, it shocked me personally.”

    Walker went on to say, “I wouldn’t think to say it’s a bad neighborhood or anything like that but the street is live, so it’s a busy street during the day and night.”

    MPD is asking anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.

