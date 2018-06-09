Man shot and killed in Mitchell Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in the Mitchell Heights area of Memphis.
Memphis police told FOX13, they were called to the Grizzly Mart on National and Macon, around 11:40 Friday night where a man had been shot several times.
A gas station worker, who didn’t want to go on camera said the victim was a friendly guy who lived in the area and stopped in often.
Investigators said Saturday, he and another man got into a fight in the parking lot and that led to shots being exchanged, then the shooter took off in a black truck.
Neighbor Carlos Walker said, “it’s pretty scary you know, it’s shocking, it shocked me personally.”
Walker went on to say, “I wouldn’t think to say it’s a bad neighborhood or anything like that but the street is live, so it’s a busy street during the day and night.”
MPD is asking anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH.
On 6/8 at 11:39 pm, officers responded to a shooting call at 1094 National. One male was shot multiple times & pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 9, 2018
There was a fight between two males that led to shots exchanged.
The suspect fled in a black truck.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
