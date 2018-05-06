  • Man shot and killed in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday night in Orange Mound. 

    Memphis police said he 21-year-old man later died from his injures.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Boston St. One man was shot and transported in critical condition. 

    The suspects were described as 3-4 black males in a green Kia sedan. They headed southbound on Boston St. following the shooting. 

    No arrests have been made at this time.

