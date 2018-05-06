Man shot and killed in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday night in Orange Mound.
Memphis police said he 21-year-old man later died from his injures.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of Boston St. One man was shot and transported in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene at 836 Boston regarding a shooting. One male was shot and transported in critical condition. The suspects were described as 3-4 m/blacks in a green Kia sedan, headed S/B on Boston.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 6, 2018
The suspects were described as 3-4 black males in a green Kia sedan. They headed southbound on Boston St. following the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}