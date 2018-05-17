Man shot and killed in Orange Mound

A man has died following an afternoon shooting in Orange Mound.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Lamar Avenue. One man was shot and transported to Regional One where he died.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If anyone has any info about this homicide, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 2542 Lamar Avenue. One male was shot and transported to ROH where he was pronounced deceased. This is an active scene. No suspect information is available at this point. If anyone has an info call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2018
