  • Man shot and killed in Orange Mound

    By: Ben Rainwater

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead after he was found shot in Orange Mound.

    MPD officers were called to the scene in the 1500 block of Cella Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    Police said one man was found with a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead on the scene. 

    The victim has not yet been identified by police.

    MPD did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories