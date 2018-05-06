Man shot and killed in Orange Mound, victim identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday night in Orange Mound.
Family members identified the victim as Anthony Smith, 21.
Memphis police said Smith later died from his injures after the shooting.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man charged with raping 15-year-old, giving her HIV
- Parents find 15-year-old daughter dead in bathtub
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Boston St. Smith was shot on the scene, then rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said 3 to 4 men fled the scene in a green Kia sedan. The suspects headed southbound on Boston St. following the shooting.
No arrests have been made at this time.
FOX13's Jerrita Patterson spoke with Smith's family. Get their reaction to the shooting, tonight at 5.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}