Man shot and killed in Orange Mound, victim identified

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday night in Orange Mound. 

    Family members identified the victim as Anthony Smith, 21.

    Memphis police said Smith later died from his injures after the shooting.

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Boston St. Smith was shot on the scene, then rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

    Police said 3 to 4 men fled the scene in a green Kia sedan. The suspects headed southbound on Boston St. following the shooting. 

    No arrests have been made at this time.

    FOX13's Jerrita Patterson spoke with Smith's family. Get their reaction to the shooting, tonight at 5.

