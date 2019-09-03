  • Man shot and killed in overnight shooting, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for answers after a man was shot and killed.

    According to police, the shooting victim was found on the 3700 block of Cazassa around 10:15 p.m. Monday Night. 

    The man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

    No suspect information was given. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

