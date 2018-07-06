  • Man shot and killed in Parkway Village, police say

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly homicide in Parkway Village Friday afternoon.

    Investigators are on the scene in the 4400 block of Villagreen.

    One man was shot and killed on the scene, according to MPD.

    Police told FOX13 the suspect and victim knew each other.

    MPD said one man has been arrested.

     

