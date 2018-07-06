Man shot and killed in Parkway Village, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a deadly homicide in Parkway Village Friday afternoon.
Investigators are on the scene in the 4400 block of Villagreen.
One man was shot and killed on the scene, according to MPD.
Police told FOX13 the suspect and victim knew each other.
MPD said one man has been arrested.
MPD Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4496 Villagreen. One male was shot and has been pronounced deceased. The victim and suspect are known to each other.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 6, 2018
Officers have one male detained.
