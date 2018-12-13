Man shot and killed in South Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are responding to a deadly shooting in South Memphis.
Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Rile Thursday afternoon. The victim was found in the 1900 block of Farrington.
The man shot on the scene did on survive his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
The suspect is possibly occupying a white mid-2000 Dodge Durango, wearing a blue hoodie.
MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
The male victim did not survive his injuries. He has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. https://t.co/8OElLyQ2LQ— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 13, 2018
