  • Man shot and killed in South Memphis neighborhood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are responding to a deadly shooting in South Memphis.

    Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Rile Thursday afternoon. The victim was found in the 1900 block of Farrington.

    The man shot on the scene did on survive his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

    The suspect is possibly occupying a white mid-2000 Dodge Durango, wearing a blue hoodie.

    MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories