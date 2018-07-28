  • Man shot and killed in Southeast Memphis, person detained, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Memphis. 

    The shooting happened in the 4300 block of Crescent Park, which is located in Southeast Memphis. According to MPD, one man was shot. 

    He was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

    MPD told FOX13 one person is detained. 

    This is an ongoing investigation, according to police. 

