Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, 1 charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are responding to a shooting in Whitehaven,
MPD told FOX13 one suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the homicide. Jarvis Miller is charged with Second-Degree Murder.
Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Millstream.
One man was found shot on the scene.
The condition of the suspect is not known at this time.
We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION:— Zach Crenshaw (@ZachCFOX13) May 15, 2018
Memphis police are at Millcreek Apartments in Whitehaven.
A man is dead.
The victim's car crashed into fence, he passed away outside of it.
Police say they have one person in custody. pic.twitter.com/Dot1FvAbd6
MPD is on the scene of a shooting call at 4680 Millstream. One male victim was struck. No condition info at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 15, 2018
