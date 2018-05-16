  • Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, 1 charged

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are responding to a shooting in Whitehaven,

    MPD told FOX13 one suspect was arrested and charged in connection with the homicide. Jarvis Miller is charged with Second-Degree Murder. 

    Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Millstream.

    One man was found shot on the scene.

    The condition of the suspect is not known at this time.

    We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

     

