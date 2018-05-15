Man shot and killed in Whitehaven, 1 detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are responding to a shooting in Whitehaven,
MPD told FOX13 one suspect is in custody.
Police said the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Millstream.
One man was found shot on the scene.
The condition of the suspect is not known at this time.
We'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
MPD is on the scene of a shooting call at 4680 Millstream. One male victim was struck. No condition info at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 15, 2018
