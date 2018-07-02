Man shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after the latest homicide in the City of Memphis.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Ivan, which is located in Whitehaven. Neighbors on the scene told FOX13, a man was dead inside a vehicle.
Police on scene of apparent homicide in Whitehaven. Per neighbors, man dead inside car in 400 block of Ivan Road pic.twitter.com/foMkLkn4vh— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) July 2, 2018
No suspect information is available at this point.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
