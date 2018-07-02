  • Man shot and killed in Whitehaven

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is dead after the latest homicide in the City of Memphis. 

    The shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Ivan, which is located in Whitehaven. Neighbors on the scene told FOX13, a man was dead inside a vehicle. 

    No suspect information is available at this point. 

    Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

