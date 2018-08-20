  • Man shot and killed outside home in Raleigh, police identify victim

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 1:58 P.M. : Police have identified the man shot and killed as Jeremy Anderson, 31.

    A man was killed in a shooting outside a home in Memphis Friday. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near a home in the 3600 block of Kerwin Street. 

    According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead on scene. 

    Police did not release information regarding a suspect. 

    This is an ongoing homicide investigation. 

