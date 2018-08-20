Man shot and killed outside home in Raleigh, police identify victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 1:58 P.M. : Police have identified the man shot and killed as Jeremy Anderson, 31.
Jeremy Anderson 31, has been positively identified as the victim. https://t.co/xWE4KSC2Pd— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 20, 2018
A man was killed in a shooting outside a home in Memphis Friday.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. near a home in the 3600 block of Kerwin Street.
According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead on scene.
At 6:19 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call from 3653 Kerwin. One male victim was struck. The male victim did not survive his injuries. No suspect info was given.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 18, 2018
This is an ongoing homicide investigation.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Police did not release information regarding a suspect.
