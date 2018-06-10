Man shot and killed overnight in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Summer late Saturday night.
Investigators told FOX13 a man was found shot at the Summer Banquet Hall in Berclair. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Trending stories:
- Officer who handcuffed black woman in Victoria’s Secret did nothing wrong, police say
- Sheriffs deputy unseats boss in primary, is promptly fired
- Man caught on camera stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from USPS truck
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Later that night, the victim died from the gunshot wound.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
The victim has been pronounced deceased. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. https://t.co/irINCEeRUW— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 10, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}