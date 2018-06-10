  • Man shot and killed overnight in Berclair

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Summer late Saturday night.

    Investigators told FOX13 a man was found shot at the Summer Banquet Hall in Berclair. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Later that night, the victim died from the gunshot wound.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

