Man shot and killed overnight in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators responded to a deadly shooting in North Memphis overnight.
Officers were called to Chelsea and Decatur around 1:27 Sunday morning.
One man was found on the scene, he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said he later died at the hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call crime stoppers at 528-CASH.
