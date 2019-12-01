Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead after a shooting in Memphis.
According to police, they were called to the 3000 block of Randy Lane around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday.
The victim was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. But, he did not survive.
Very little information about the suspect is available. Police said he was driving a white SUV.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this homicide investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Missing child allegedly left with person she met on the app 'Tik Tok'
- One man in critical condition after shooting, police say
- Local church gives away gas to 100 people
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}