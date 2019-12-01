  • Man shot and killed Saturday afternoon, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man is dead after a shooting in Memphis. 

    According to police, they were called to the 3000 block of Randy Lane around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday. 

    The victim was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. But, he did not survive. 

    Very little information about the suspect is available. Police said he was driving a white SUV. 

    Detectives are asking anyone with information about this homicide investigation to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

     

