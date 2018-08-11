  • Man shot and killed Saturday morning in Forrest City, Arkansas

    By: Ryan Glover

    Updated:

    FORREST CITY, AR - A man is dead following an early Saturday morning shooting. 

    According to the Forrest City Police Department, officers responded to the corner of North Powell Street and Williams Avenue around 7 a.m. for a shooting. When police arrived to the scene they noticed a man suffering from a gunshot wound. 

    The man was transported to the Forrest City Medical Center where he died from the shooting. Police confirmed to FOX13, the victim is 41-year-old Benny Word. 

    Police currently have two people of interest they are interviewing in this shooting. No word at this time if anyone has been charged. 

