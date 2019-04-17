Man shot and killed when argument escalates, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood.
Memphis police responded to a shooting at a home in the 3000 block of Timberwood on Tuesday around 9 p.m.
The victim was found on the 3600 block of Barberry.
At 9:22 p.m. officers responded to the scene of a shooting at 3947 Timberwood. One male victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 17, 2019
No suspect info was given.
One man was located and taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. Police said he did not survive.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter. They only said the victim and suspect knew each other and the shooting might have stemmed from an argument.
The shooting happened less than a mile away from a deadly shooting that caused the victims to crash their car into a pole on Kerwin Drive.
The two incidents happened less than two hours a part.
Police have not clarified whether or not the two incidents are related.
This is a developing story. Check back on FOX13 for more updates.
