Man shot and killed while riding Bird scooter, according to neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed while riding a Bird scooter, according to neighbors. Witnesses and police explain what happened, on FOX13 News at 5.
Memphis Police are responding to a deadly shooting in South Memphis.
Neighbors say the man was riding a Bird scooter when he was shot. Police also say the scooter was taken as part of the investigation.
Deadly shooting ends the life of one man in Westwood. (Rile St)— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) December 13, 2018
I’m told the victim was last seen on a Bird scooter before he was shot. Working to confirm other details regarding the circumstances of the shooting. pic.twitter.com/D4ZCMrnCFM
Officers responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Rile Thursday afternoon. The victim was found in the 1900 block of Farrington.
The man shot on the scene did on survive his injuries. He was later pronounced dead.
The suspect is possibly occupying a white mid-2000 Dodge Durango, wearing a blue hoodie.
MPD says this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
The male victim did not survive his injuries. He has been pronounced deceased. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. https://t.co/8OElLyQ2LQ— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 13, 2018
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police: Suspect dead after shooting at Indiana middle school
- Man arrested for trying to meet underage girl for sex, police said
- 2 children, 1 adult critically injured in crash in Frayser
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}