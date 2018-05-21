  • Man shot and killed while sitting at stop sign, police say

    Helena-West Helena police are investigating a weekend homicide. 

    On May 20, 2018 approximately 8:30 pm, 55-year-old Fredrick Lacey was shot multiple times. He was sitting in his vehicle at a stop sign at Garland and 5th Street. 

    After being shot, Fredrick Lacey drove about two blocks away before crashing his car. 

    Mr. Lacey was rushed to Helena Regional Medical Center for treatment. But, he died from his injuries. 

    At this time, police said they are looking into suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

