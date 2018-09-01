Man shot and robbed at Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot and robbed near the Save A-Minute Market in Hickory Hill.
Memphis Police responded to the shooting at in the 1300 block of Winchester at 3:15 a.m.
At 3:15 a.m. MPD responded to a Shooting Call at 1341 Winchester. Officers located the male victim suffering from multiple GSWs. The victim advised he was robbed & shot at Winchester & Millbranch. The victim was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 1, 2018
Police told FOX13 the male victim had multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene.
The victim told police he was shot and robbed at Winchester and Millbranch. The victim was sent to Regional One in critical condition.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
