  • Man shot and robbed at Whitehaven gas station

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot and robbed near the Save A-Minute Market in Whitehaven.

    Memphis Police responded to the shooting at in the 1300 block of Winchester at 3:15 a.m.

    Police told FOX13 the male victim had multiple gunshot wounds when officers arrived on the scene.

    The victim told police he was shot and robbed at Winchester and Millbranch. The victim was sent to Regional One in critical condition.

    If you have any information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories