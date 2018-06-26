  • Man shot and robbed in Memphis apartment complex

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot and robbed overnight in Raleigh.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened at the Keystone Landing Apartments.

    Police arrived on the scene in the 4200 block Ridgestone Ave at 11:30 p.m.

    The victim told police he was counting money when a suspect approached him. The suspect then attempted to rob him, then shot him.

    MPD said the suspect was wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

    The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

