  • Man shot at busy Memphis intersection

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after one person was shot. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, there were called to the intersection of Getwell and American Way for the shooting. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 confirmed one person was shot and taken to Regional One hospital. 

    The victim's condition has not been released.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories