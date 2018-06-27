Man shot at busy Memphis intersection

Memphis police are investigating after one person was shot.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, there were called to the intersection of Getwell and American Way for the shooting.
FOX13 confirmed one person was shot and taken to Regional One hospital.
The victim's condition has not been released.
