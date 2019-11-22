Man shot at Hickory Hill gas station, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot at the BP gas station on Knight Arnold in Hickory Hill, according to police.
Ridgeway Station officers are on the scene of a shooting call at 6200 Knight Arnold. Preliminary information: one male has been shot and transported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 22, 2019
Police are still working to get information about the suspect.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
This investigation is still ongoing.
