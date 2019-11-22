  • Man shot at Hickory Hill gas station, MPD says

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot at the BP gas station on Knight Arnold in Hickory Hill, according to police.

    Police are still working to get information about the suspect. 

    The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, police said. 

    This investigation is still ongoing.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories