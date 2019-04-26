MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot at a Memphis Kroger Friday afternoon, according to police.
Police said the shooting happened at the Kroger located in the 2600 block of Frayser Boulevard around 2:45 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
According to initial information provided by MPD, one man was shot and one person is currently being detained.
Police are currently investigating the scene, and the details surrounding the shooting are unclear.
MPD also did not release any information regarding the victim’s identity or condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}