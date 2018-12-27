Man shot at Memphis apartment complex, woman detained, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1800 Sable Place.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 27, 2018
One male victim was located and has been xported to ROH in critical condition. Officers have one female detained on the scene.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers are on the scene in the 1800 block of Sable Place, which is located at the Brentwood Place Apartments in Northeast Memphis. One man was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD told FOX13 they have a female detained on the scene.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: One man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say they have a woman detained here on the scene at Brentwood Place Apartments. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/oCdjQzeb31— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) December 27, 2018
This is a developing story, so stay with FOX13 for the very latest.
