  • Man shot at Memphis apartment complex, woman detained, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, officers are on the scene in the 1800 block of Sable Place, which is located at the Brentwood Place Apartments in Northeast Memphis. One man was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    MPD told FOX13 they have a female detained on the scene. 

    This is a developing story, so stay with FOX13 for the very latest. 

