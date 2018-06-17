Man shot at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday evening in Whitehaven.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. at the Peppertree Apartments, which is located in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive. When officers arrived to the scene a man had been shot.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the Peppertree Apartments. One male was transported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2018
He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Check back for updates as we learn more info.
