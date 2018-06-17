  • Man shot at Memphis apartment complex

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is fighting for his life following a shooting Sunday evening in Whitehaven. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to a shooting around 5 p.m. at the Peppertree Apartments, which is located in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive. When officers arrived to the scene a man had been shot. 

    He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. 

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    Check back for updates as we learn more info.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot at Memphis apartment complex

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Event on verge of being shut down before gunfire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis carjacking leaves 52-year-old man in critical condition

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 people shot in Hickory Hill, 1 dead