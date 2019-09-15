Man shot at North Mississippi lounge, police say

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - A man was shot at a bar in Clarksdale, Mississippi Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened at The Turning Point Lounge in the 1200 block of North State Street around 3:20 p.m. Clarksdale Chief of Police, Sandra Williams, told FOX13 the man was flown to Regional One in Memphis for treatment.
His condition at this time is unknown.
The events leading up to the shooting are under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this time.
FOX13 has learned the lounge has been open for about a year.
This is a developing story. Continue to follow FOX13 News on-air and online for the latest information.
