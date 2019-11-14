  • Man shot at Whitehaven laundromat , police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot at a Whitehaven laundromat. 

    According to police, one male was shot in the 5100 block of Millbranch at Phil's Coin-Op Laundry.

    The victim was transported in critical condition, police said.  

    Police are still working to gather information on the suspect. 

    The name of the victim has not been released. 

    This is an ongoing investigation.  

