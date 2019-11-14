Man shot at Whitehaven laundromat , police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man was shot at a Whitehaven laundromat.
According to police, one male was shot in the 5100 block of Millbranch at Phil's Coin-Op Laundry.
The victim was transported in critical condition, police said.
Police are still working to gather information on the suspect.
The name of the victim has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Raines Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 5174 Millbranch: Phil's Coin-Op Laundry.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 14, 2019
One male has been shot and transported in critical condition. There is no suspect information available at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.
