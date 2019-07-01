Man shot at woman while she held 1-year-old child in her arms, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An argument took a scary turn when a man started shooting at a woman and multiple witnesses, police said.
According to police, Marico Evans got into an argument with a woman on the 500 block of E. Dison.
Things escalated when he grabbed a handgun and started shooting at her, the arrest affidavit said.
The victim had her 1-year-old daughter in her hands while she was walking away, police said.
Police said while Evans was walking away from the scene, he approached two witnesses and started shooting at them as well.
Officers made the scene and chased Evans until he was eventually caught on the 1700 block of Shadowlawn, according to court records.
He is charged with Aggravated Child Endangerment, Evading Arrest and multiple counts of Aggravated Assault.
