Man shot by Collierville officer after he fired at police during chase, CPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Collierville Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting
FOX13 learned officers were at the scene for nearly all night long near Winchester and Byhalia.
Police were working a call on a report of possible drug activity, police said.
According to Collierville police, officers approached a group of people and a suspect fled. After he refused to stop, CPD chased him into a field behind the business.
The suspect then fired at officers with a handgun, police said. One of the officers returned fire, hitting the suspect.
The suspect was taken to Regional One for his injuries.
While FOX13 was on the scene, we saw police with flashlights searching near storage units.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates.
